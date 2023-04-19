Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.40.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SQ shares. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wedbush raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Block from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total transaction of $2,048,907.71. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,512,324.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,111 shares of company stock valued at $22,713,085. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Block Trading Down 0.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Block by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,781,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,857,647,000 after buying an additional 1,236,425 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,359,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,861,000 after buying an additional 6,791,842 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Block by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,470,931 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,630 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,490,470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,541,000 after purchasing an additional 132,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,968,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,945,000 after purchasing an additional 97,166 shares in the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $63.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.47 billion, a PE ratio of -67.26 and a beta of 2.35. Block has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $127.15.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.07). Block had a negative net margin of 3.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.28%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Block will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

