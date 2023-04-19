Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th.

Washington Federal Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of WAFD opened at $29.37 on Monday. Washington Federal has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.83.

In other news, CEO Brent J. Beardall bought 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $48,320.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 28,894 shares of the company's stock, valued at $872,598.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Kim E. Robison sold 7,148 shares of Washington Federal stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $243,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,344 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,915,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.46% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Washington Federal by 16.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Washington Federal by 73.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Federal, Inc engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services to consumers. It operates under the Commercial Loans and Consumer Loans segments. The Commercial Loans segment is disaggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

