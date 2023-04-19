Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $16.54 on Friday. Cinemark has a 1 year low of $8.28 and a 1 year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.44, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.28.

Cinemark ( NYSE:CNK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $599.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.47 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 84.89% and a negative net margin of 11.05%. Cinemark’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Cinemark by 272.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Cinemark by 1,054.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Cinemark by 107.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibitions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

