vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.75 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.83. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.38 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -1.17.

Institutional Trading of vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in vTv Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

