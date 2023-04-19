Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Prudential Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.04. The consensus estimate for Prudential Financial’s current full-year earnings is $12.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.12 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.20 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $13.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

PRU has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.58.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $87.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $90.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $122.54.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -126.90%.

Prudential Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 11,405 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.95, for a total value of $1,151,334.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,685. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $409,299.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 695.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, U.S. Businesses, International Businesses, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

