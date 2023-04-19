Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Cut by Analyst

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.82 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SWN. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Southwestern Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.26.

SWN stock opened at $5.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.10 and a 200 day moving average of $5.88. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.31.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 87.78%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southwestern Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwestern Energy by 47.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 94,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 30,365 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Southwestern Energy by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 55.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 176,188 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 23.1% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 801,685 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 150,325 shares during the period. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

