Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Boosted by Zacks Research

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Virtu Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Zacks Research analyst K. Dey now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Virtu Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s FY2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on VIRT. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.29.

Virtu Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

VIRT opened at $19.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial has a 12 month low of $16.26 and a 12 month high of $36.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $274.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Institutional Trading of Virtu Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Virtu Financial by 10,615.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,314,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,742,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Virtu Financial by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 150,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 114,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

(Get Rating)

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.