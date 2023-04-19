Analysts Offer Predictions for SBA Communications Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of SBA Communications in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $2.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.89. The consensus estimate for SBA Communications’ current full-year earnings is $11.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.98 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $12.62 EPS.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($1.94). SBA Communications had a net margin of 17.52% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $686.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $263.05 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $262.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.85. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.51. SBA Communications has a 52-week low of $236.20 and a 52-week high of $379.99.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in SBA Communications by 246.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 90 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a boost from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 80.76%.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

