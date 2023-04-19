American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a report released on Wednesday, April 12th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). William Blair has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Public Education’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on APEI. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of American Public Education from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

American Public Education Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ APEI opened at $6.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.02. The stock has a market cap of $120.90 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.79. American Public Education has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $152.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. American Public Education had a negative net margin of 18.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Granetta B. Blevins bought 25,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $101,712.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,564.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Public Education

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 1,110.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 336,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 308,955 shares during the period. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $123,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public University System (APUS) segment, Rasmussen University (RU) segment and Hondros College of Nursing (HCN) segment. The American Public University System segment provides online postsecondary educational services.

Further Reading

