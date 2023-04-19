Brokers Offer Predictions for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2023

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHIGet Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

OHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

OHI opened at $26.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.