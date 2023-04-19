Brokers Offer Predictions for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. The consensus estimate for Omega Healthcare Investors’ current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Omega Healthcare Investors’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

OHI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

OHI opened at $26.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 5.01 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $33.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 149.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

