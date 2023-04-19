Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on adidas AG’s Q1 2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for adidas in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, adidas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.13.

adidas Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

Shares of ADDYY opened at $89.63 on Monday. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $113.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.35 billion, a PE ratio of 50.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.92.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of adidas by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.