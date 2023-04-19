Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a report issued on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Armada Hoffler Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.22 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AHH opened at $11.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 11.10 and a current ratio of 11.10. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 45,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 11,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 337,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,885,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.03% of the company’s stock.

Armada Hoffler Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.72%.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.