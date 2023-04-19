TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.60.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRTX. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get TPG RE Finance Trust alerts:

TPG RE Finance Trust Stock Down 1.1 %

TRTX opened at $7.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 151.81, a current ratio of 151.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $558.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.86. TPG RE Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $6.31 and a twelve month high of $11.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.61.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s payout ratio is -100.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 597.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 71,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 61,433 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPG RE Finance Trust by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG RE Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.