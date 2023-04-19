Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) Receives $74.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on THRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Gentherm from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Gentherm from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Gentherm by 177.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 672 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gentherm in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 147.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Gentherm by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THRM stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Gentherm has a fifty-two week low of $49.45 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $343.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.51 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gentherm will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the designing, development, manufacturing, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

