Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE) Price Target Cut to GBX 235

Capricorn Energy (LON:CNE – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 260 ($3.22) to GBX 235 ($2.91) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.08% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 275 ($3.40) to GBX 295 ($3.65) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Capricorn Energy from GBX 270 ($3.34) to GBX 230 ($2.85) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Capricorn Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 253 ($3.13).

Capricorn Energy Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 245 ($3.03) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 242.52 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 245.55. The company has a market capitalization of £771.92 million, a PE ratio of 178.83, a P/E/G ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.45, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.39. Capricorn Energy has a 52 week low of GBX 191.37 ($2.37) and a 52 week high of GBX 263.20 ($3.26).

Capricorn Energy Company Profile

Capricorn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Egypt, Mauritania, Mexico, and Suriname. Its activities focused in North West Europe, North and West Africa, and Latin America.

