Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms “Speculative Buy” Rating for Deltic Energy (LON:DELT)

Deltic Energy (LON:DELT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.15) price objective on the stock.

Deltic Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of DELT stock opened at GBX 1.78 ($0.02) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £33.02 million, a P/E ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 1.31. Deltic Energy has a one year low of GBX 1.54 ($0.02) and a one year high of GBX 4.38 ($0.05). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 30.42 and a quick ratio of 30.42.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter William Nicol bought 1,000,000 shares of Deltic Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,124.12). 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deltic Energy Company Profile

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources investing company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. It holds licenses in the Southern and Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020. Deltic Energy Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

