Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.86) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Diaceutics Price Performance

Shares of DXRX opened at GBX 105 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.69 million, a PE ratio of 8,200.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Diaceutics has a 12-month low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.22 ($1.51).

Get Diaceutics alerts:

Diaceutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Diaceutics PLC, a diagnostic commercialization company, provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It operates DXRX platform, which offers DXRX data solutions, including access to various pipelines of diagnostic testing data from a network of laboratories that provides DXRX signal, lab mapping, testing dashboard, and physician mapping services; DXRX marketplace solutions, which enables a marketplace, where labs, pharma, and diagnostic companies come to find partners for collaborations on precision medicine diagnostics.

Receive News & Ratings for Diaceutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diaceutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.