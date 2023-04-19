Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Diaceutics (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics (LON:DXRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 150 ($1.86) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.
Diaceutics Price Performance
Shares of DXRX opened at GBX 105 ($1.30) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £88.69 million, a PE ratio of 8,200.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 106.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 89.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 9.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Diaceutics has a 12-month low of GBX 74 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 122.22 ($1.51).
Diaceutics Company Profile
