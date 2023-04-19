EnQuest (LON:ENQ) PT Lowered to GBX 30

EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 35 ($0.43) to GBX 30 ($0.37) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a “speculative buy” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 61.29% from the company’s previous close.

ENQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded EnQuest to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 32 ($0.40) to GBX 29 ($0.36) in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on EnQuest from GBX 45 ($0.56) to GBX 38 ($0.47) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded EnQuest to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 27 ($0.33) to GBX 20 ($0.25) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 18.60 ($0.23) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -930.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. EnQuest has a one year low of GBX 16.16 ($0.20) and a one year high of GBX 37.35 ($0.46). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 22.47.

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas production and development company. The company explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, Scolty/Crathes, Greater Kittiwake Area, Alba, Dons area, and Alma/Galia.

