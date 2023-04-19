Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Price Target to GBX 310

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 470 ($5.82) to GBX 310 ($3.84) in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 435 ($5.38) to GBX 360 ($4.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 585 ($7.24) to GBX 520 ($6.43) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 320 ($3.96) to GBX 290 ($3.59) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 370 ($4.58).

LON:HBR opened at GBX 261.60 ($3.24) on Monday. Harbour Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 229 ($2.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 538.60 ($6.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 201.97, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of £2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 26,160.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 283.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 320.68.

In related news, insider Blair Thomas sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 320 ($3.96), for a total value of £11,072 ($13,701.27). Insiders have sold 2,948,309 shares of company stock valued at $928,248,000 in the last 90 days. 34.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds 124 license interests and 48 producing fields in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico.

