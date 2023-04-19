QinetiQ Group’s (QQ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 430 ($5.32) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on QQ. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 460 ($5.69) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of QinetiQ Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 441.25 ($5.46).

Shares of LON QQ opened at GBX 360.80 ($4.46) on Monday. QinetiQ Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3.47 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 396.20 ($4.90). The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,189.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 336.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 345.11.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United States, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; maritime platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

