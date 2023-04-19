Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 285

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 285 ($3.53) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance

GKP opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £349.24 million, a PE ratio of 170.00, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 130.20 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 321 ($3.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gulf Keystone Petroleum Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq and the United Kingdom. The company operates Shaikan field that covers an area of 280 square kilometers, which is located north-west of Erbil. It also provides management, support, geological, geophysical, and engineering services.

