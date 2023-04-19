Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Price Target Cut to GBX 285

Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 310 ($3.84) to GBX 285 ($3.53) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil production company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.47% from the stock’s previous close.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Stock Performance
GKP opened at GBX 161.50 ($2.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £349.24 million, a PE ratio of 170.00, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.45. Gulf Keystone Petroleum has a twelve month low of GBX 130.20 ($1.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 321 ($3.97). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 183.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 197.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Gulf Keystone Petroleum Company Profile
