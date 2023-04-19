Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) PT Raised to GBX 676

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTOGet Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 600 ($7.42) to GBX 676 ($8.37) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RTO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Rentokil Initial from GBX 665 ($8.23) to GBX 640 ($7.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BNP Paribas upgraded Rentokil Initial to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 555 ($6.87) price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.82) target price on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rentokil Initial from GBX 645 ($7.98) to GBX 670 ($8.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 525 ($6.50) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 598 ($7.40).

Rentokil Initial stock opened at GBX 602.40 ($7.45) on Monday. Rentokil Initial has a one year low of GBX 441.20 ($5.46) and a one year high of GBX 605 ($7.49). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 544.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 527.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.67, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,020.00, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.41.

In related news, insider Andy M. Ransom sold 457,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 560 ($6.93), for a total value of £2,560,924.80 ($3,169,069.17). Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

