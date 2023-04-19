Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Griffin Mining (LON:GFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($1.98) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 97.29% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.10) price target on shares of Griffin Mining in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Get Griffin Mining alerts:

Griffin Mining Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of LON:GFM opened at GBX 81.10 ($1.00) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £150.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,013.75 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.23 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Griffin Mining Company Profile

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.