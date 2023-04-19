Supreme (LON:SUP) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Supreme (LON:SUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 170 ($2.10) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.
Supreme Price Performance
LON SUP opened at GBX 110.50 ($1.37) on Monday. Supreme has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.87) and a twelve month high of GBX 170 ($2.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.65, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £129.49 million, a PE ratio of 1,227.78 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 100.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.
Supreme Company Profile
