Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Oxford Nanopore Technologies (LON:ONT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 529 ($6.55) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 138.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 420 ($5.20) to GBX 400 ($4.95) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oxford Nanopore Technologies from GBX 460 ($5.69) to GBX 390 ($4.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Price Performance

LON ONT opened at GBX 221.40 ($2.74) on Monday. Oxford Nanopore Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 169.60 ($2.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 372.50 ($4.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 211.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 242.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.22 and a quick ratio of 6.01. The firm has a market cap of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -2,012.73.

Oxford Nanopore Technologies Company Profile

Oxford Nanopore Technologies plc develops and commercializes a technology platform using nanopore-based sensing for the analysis of various types of molecules. The company offers MinION, a portable device for deoxyribonucleic acid and ribonucleic acid sequencing; GridION, a self-contained benchtop device for running and analyzing up to five MinION or Flongle flow cells; MinION Mk1C for basecalling and data analysis, touchscreen operation, and wireless connectivity; Flongle, an adapter for use in MinION or GridION devices to attach a Flongle flow cell; GridION Mk1, a benchtop nanopore sequencer; PromethION 2 Solo and PromethION 2, a low-cost access to high-yield PromethION sequencing; PromethION 24 and PromethION 48 benchtop nanopore-based sequencers for multiple users to deliver multi-sample and multi-experiment sequencing results; and VolTRAX, an USB-powered device, which automates laboratory processes upstream of nanopore sequencing.

