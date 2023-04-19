Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Price Target to GBX 70

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 255.33% from the stock’s previous close.

IGas Energy Price Performance

LON:IGAS opened at GBX 19.70 ($0.24) on Monday. IGas Energy has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.39). The company has a market cap of £25.06 million, a P/E ratio of -197.00 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Get IGas Energy alerts:

About IGas Energy

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.