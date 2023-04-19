Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Price Target to GBX 70

IGas Energy (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 80 ($0.99) to GBX 70 ($0.87) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 255.33% from the stock’s previous close.
IGas Energy Price Performance
LON:IGAS opened at GBX 19.70 ($0.24) on Monday. IGas Energy has a one year low of GBX 15 ($0.19) and a one year high of GBX 112 ($1.39). The company has a market cap of £25.06 million, a P/E ratio of -197.00 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 18.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62.
