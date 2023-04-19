Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $17.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.47.
LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.
Insider Activity at Lyft
In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Lyft Stock Performance
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.74.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.
