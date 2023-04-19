Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Receives $17.47 Average PT from Brokerages

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the forty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Twenty-eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.47.

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Lyft in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lyft in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Lyft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

Insider Activity at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter sold 1,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $30,402.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,451.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lyft Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 50,292 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Lyft by 567.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new stake in Lyft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,839,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 15.0% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,118 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lyft has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.74.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

See Also

