OSB Group (LON:OSB) PT Raised to GBX 800 at Berenberg Bank

OSB Group (LON:OSB – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 750 ($9.28) to GBX 800 ($9.90) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 60.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays raised their price target on OSB Group from GBX 770 ($9.53) to GBX 800 ($9.90) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.28) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 758 ($9.38) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 777 ($9.62).

Get OSB Group alerts:

OSB Group Stock Performance

OSB Group stock opened at GBX 498.40 ($6.17) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.67 and a beta of 1.36. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 366.80 ($4.54) and a 52 week high of GBX 608.50 ($7.53). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 514.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 484.61.

Insider Activity

OSB Group Company Profile

In related news, insider April Talintyre sold 54,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.09), for a total value of £270,531.12 ($334,774.31). Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, bespoke and specialist residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OSB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.