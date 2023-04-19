Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $51.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Focus Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

FOCS stock opened at $52.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.67. Focus Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Focus Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:FOCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.34 million. Analysts expect that Focus Financial Partners will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Focus Financial Partners by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 63,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. now owns 239,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,275 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,454 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 74.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 75,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after purchasing an additional 335,492 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

