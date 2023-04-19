Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Thor Explorations Stock Performance

Shares of THX stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £125.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.99.

Thor Explorations Company Profile

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

