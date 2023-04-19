Canaccord Genuity Group Reiterates Buy Rating for Thor Explorations (LON:THX)

Thor Explorations (LON:THX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 79.49% from the stock’s previous close.
Thor Explorations Stock Performance
Shares of THX stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.24) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14. Thor Explorations has a 12-month low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 20.40 ($0.25). The stock has a market capitalization of £125.53 million, a P/E ratio of 1,950.00 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 17.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 16.99.
Thor Explorations Company Profile
