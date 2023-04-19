Heritage Financial (HFWA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.64. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $69.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.70 million. On average, analysts expect Heritage Financial to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.45. Heritage Financial has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $670.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HFWA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $38.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HFWA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 169,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 29,923 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 967,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,246,000 after purchasing an additional 151,460 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Heritage Financial by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

