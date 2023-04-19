ATB Capital Lowers Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Price Target to C$15.00

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at ATB Capital from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.24% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays set a C$14.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.91.

Whitecap Resources Stock Performance

Shares of WCP stock opened at C$11.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.47. Whitecap Resources has a 12-month low of C$7.70 and a 12-month high of C$12.71. The firm has a market cap of C$6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

In other news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 17,660 shares of company stock valued at $178,651. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

