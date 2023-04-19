Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday, The Fly reports.

Astellas Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of ALPMY stock opened at $14.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Astellas Pharma has a 12 month low of $12.82 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Astellas Pharma (OTCMKTS:ALPMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter. Astellas Pharma had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Astellas Pharma will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Astellas Pharma

Astellas Pharma, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, import, and export of pharmaceutical products. Its products focus on therapeutic fields that include transplantation, immunology, infectious diseases, urology, oncology, neuroscience, diabetic complications, and metabolic diseases.

