Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 22.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$100.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Barclays set a C$85.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$117.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$90.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.56.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$61.38 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.56. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$52.34 and a 52 week high of C$84.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

In related news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$55.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$278,497.00. In other news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$65.94 per share, with a total value of C$41,542.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,975,872.20. Also, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$55.70 per share, with a total value of C$278,497.00. Insiders purchased 26,470 shares of company stock worth $1,644,017 in the last quarter. 5.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

