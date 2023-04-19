Benchmark Increases Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target to C$50.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Benchmark from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Benchmark’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 22.41% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$68.50 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$67.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.20.

TSE TECK.B opened at C$64.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.23. Teck Resources has a 1 year low of C$32.68 and a 1 year high of C$66.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$54.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.78.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

