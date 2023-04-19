Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at CIBC

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CIBC from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SSL. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$10.69.

Sandstorm Gold Price Performance

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at C$7.88 on Monday. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.29 and a 1 year high of C$10.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.24. The company has a market cap of C$2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold ( TSE:SSL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$52.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$50.92 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 52.69% and a return on equity of 7.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0915254 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

