Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$75.00 at National Bankshares

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CCA. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Veritas Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$82.36.

Cogeco Communications Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CCA opened at C$66.05 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$60.00 and a 1-year high of C$114.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$70.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

