BMO Capital Markets Increases NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Price Target to C$15.00

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.90% from the stock’s current price.

NVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered shares of NuVista Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of NuVista Energy from C$16.50 to C$15.75 in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$16.03.

Shares of NuVista Energy stock opened at C$11.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.16. NuVista Energy has a 12-month low of C$8.11 and a 12-month high of C$14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.12.

Insider Activity

NuVista Energy Company Profile

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Kevin Garth Asman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$60,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,340,228. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

