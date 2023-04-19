MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) PT Raised to C$26.00 at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 11.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.33.

Get MEG Energy alerts:

MEG Energy Stock Performance

TSE MEG opened at C$23.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.64, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$21.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$20.04. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.91 and a 52-week high of C$24.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

About MEG Energy

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Erik Alexander Alson sold 28,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.52, for a total value of C$533,116.72. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MEG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.