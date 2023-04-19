Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) Given New C$27.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 12.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CSFB dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank cut shares of Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus stock” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.62.

Cenovus Energy stock opened at C$24.02 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of C$19.90 and a 12 month high of C$31.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$24.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$25.35. The company has a market cap of C$45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 2.92.

In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, with a total value of C$48,560.00. In other Cenovus Energy news, Senior Officer Jonathan Michael Mckenzie bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$24.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,241,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Norrie Carson Ramsay purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$24.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$48,560.00. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 97,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,309,090. Company insiders own 30.83% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

