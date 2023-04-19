Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) PT Lowered to C$26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GEI. Barclays set a C$25.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$25.50 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. TD Securities upgraded Gibson Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$25.32.

Gibson Energy stock opened at C$22.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.27. Gibson Energy has a 1 year low of C$21.03 and a 1 year high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 299.90, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

