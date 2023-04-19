Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Raised to C$245.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at CIBC from C$240.00 to C$245.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNV. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$214.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$238.00 to C$237.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$206.00 to C$204.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$222.00 to C$226.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$205.20.

Shares of FNV opened at C$207.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 27.55, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12-month low of C$151.08 and a 12-month high of C$212.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$190.41 and its 200 day moving average is C$185.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$39.78 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.63.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

