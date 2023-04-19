Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Lowered to C$10.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at ATB Capital from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.05% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank downgraded Birchcliff Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$16.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.98.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Price Performance

TSE BIR opened at C$8.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.49 and a 1 year high of C$12.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.45, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

In other news, Senior Officer Theo Van Der Werken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$164,000.00. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.