Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Raised to C$86.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.20% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CCA. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$103.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$82.36.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 2.0 %

TSE:CCA opened at C$66.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$70.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of C$60.00 and a one year high of C$114.66.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

