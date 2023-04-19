Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) PT Lowered to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$85.00 to C$75.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 13.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$88.00 to C$83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 16th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$115.00 to C$110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$74.00 to C$67.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Cogeco Communications from C$85.50 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a report on Monday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$82.36.

Shares of CCA opened at C$66.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$66.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$70.13. Cogeco Communications has a 1-year low of C$60.00 and a 1-year high of C$114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.78, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

