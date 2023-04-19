CIBC Increases Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Price Target to C$22.00

Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Haywood Securities raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Monday, January 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$17.13.

Alamos Gold stock opened at C$17.55 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$8.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of C$6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.68.

In related news, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$523,790.89. In related news, Senior Officer Nils Frederik Jonas Engelstad sold 15,000 shares of Alamos Gold stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.20, for a total value of C$228,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Christopher John Bostwick sold 31,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$523,790.89. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

