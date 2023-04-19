TD Securities Lowers Cogeco (TSE:CGO) Price Target to C$105.00

Cogeco (TSE:CGO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 81.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on Cogeco from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

Cogeco Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:CGO opened at C$57.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$818.71 million, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$58.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$59.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.05, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Cogeco has a fifty-two week low of C$52.06 and a fifty-two week high of C$85.00.

About Cogeco

Cogeco Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the communications and media sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Communications and Other. The Communications segment provides a range of Internet, video, and telephony services through its two-way broadband fiber networks primarily to residential customers, as well as to small and medium sized businesses under the Cogeco Connexion name in Quebec and Ontario; and Atlantic Broadband brand in the United States.

