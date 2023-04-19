Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) PT Raised to C$7.00

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.67% from the company’s current price.

EDR has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$5.50 to C$4.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Pi Financial raised shares of Endeavour Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.40 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Endeavour Silver Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of TSE EDR opened at C$5.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$4.62. Endeavour Silver has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$6.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

