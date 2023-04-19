Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Issued By Raymond James

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.16. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.89 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.60.

GOLD opened at $19.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.17. Barrick Gold has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $25.40. The company has a market cap of $34.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.92, a PEG ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrick Gold

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at about $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Barrick Gold by 288.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 67,516 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 97.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 113,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Barrick Gold by 17.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $24,620,000 after buying an additional 151,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

