The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report issued on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.82. The consensus estimate for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.13 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.96. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Activity at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $3,029,532.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,453,409.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 38,915 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $3,029,532.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,409.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock valued at $7,524,178. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.